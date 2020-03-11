Indian Hidden Luxury Supply Chain – News Information

% MINIFYHTMLc101735ad1defa52468c9737eecb6d1611%

% MINIFYHTMLc101735ad1defa52468c9737eecb6d1612%

MUMBAI, India – On top of a ladder covered with earth and bandages, several dozen Indian artisans clung to the yards, using needles to embroider clothes for the world’s most powerful fashion brands.

They sewed with no health benefits in a multi-room factory with closed windows and no emergency exits, where they earned a few dollars a day completing subcontracted orders for international designers. When night fell, some were sleeping on the floor.

% MINIFYHTMLc101735ad1defa52468c9737eecb6d1613%% MINIFYHTMLc101735ad1defa52468c9737eecb6d1614%

They were not working for a factory employed by fast-fashion brands: companies whose business model is based on the cheapest possible fashion garment production and whose supply chain problems were subject to screening in 2013. It was then that the most deadly garments industry disaster in history, Rana Plaza’s factory destroyed more than 1,100 workers in Bangladesh.

% MINIFYHTMLc101735ad1defa52468c9737eecb6d1615%

% MINIFYHTMLc101735ad1defa52468c9737eecb6d1616%

Their products were destined for Dior and Saint Laurent, among other luxury brands.

Unbeknownst to most consumers, the expensive and bright branding of Paris and Milan also indirectly employs thousands of workers in the developing world. In Mumbai, dozens of workshops and export houses act as intermediaries between highly skilled brands and artisans, while providing services such as designing, sampling and manufacturing garments.

As with fast fashion retailers, many luxury brands do not have all of their own production equipment and instead contract with independent factories to make their own clothes or stitch them. And like fast fashion, they have also realized the potential dangers with that system.

In 2016, a group of luxury homes introduced the Utthan Covenant, an ambitious and secret reconciliation project aimed at ensuring factory safety in Mumbai and raising Indian embroiderers. Among the signers were Kering (owner of labels that include Gucci and Saint Laurent); LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (owner of Fendi and Christian Dior); and two British fashion houses, Burberry and Mulberry. The pact had an initial term of three years, but was not legally binding.

However, during visits to several Mumbai factories and in more than three dozen interviews with artisans, factory managers and designers, the New York Times found that embroiderers still carried out orders on unregulated facilities that did not comply with Indian factory safety laws. Many workers still lack any benefits or job protections, while seasonal demands for thousands of overtime would coincide with the latest fashion weeks in Europe.

Some factory owners said membership in the pact meant investing in the costly compliance standards outlined by the Utthan pact, while brands simultaneously reduced what they would pay for orders.

“Given product prices, there is a sense that luxury brands should be doing well, and that makes them immune to public scrutiny,” said Michael Posner, professor of ethics and finance at Stern School of Business at the University of New York. “But despite the price tags of luxury brand products, conditions in factories in their supply chains can be just as bad as those found in factories that produce for fashion retailers.”

When they contacted them for comment, the luxury brands that were Utthan’s signatories largely highlighted the wider improvements made by implementing the pact, rather than focusing on ongoing problems and accusations.

“We recognize that the situation of some external workers is still far from satisfactory today, and we are truly committed to strengthening the program with our interested colleagues, accelerating progress and improving further. situation, “a spokesman for Kering He said in a statement.

A spokesman for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury goods company, said in an emailed statement: “We take the claims raised through your inquiries very seriously, but we cannot comment without details of further. And a thorough investigation. “