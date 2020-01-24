Indian import duties are expected to rise

divide

According to a Reuters report, more than 50 articles, e.g. As electronics, may be affected by increased import duties in India.

Handmade items such as furniture, candles, jewelry and chemicals are also expected to be affected. The new tariffs may affect imports from countries like China and other locations worth $ 56 billion.

The announcement of the new rates is expected to occur at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s annual budget presentation on February 1, 2020-2021. The measure is intended to help local companies and boost the economy.

Imported cell phone chargers are likely to be affected as well as other imported smartphone components such as vibration motors and ringtones. The furniture retailer IKEA is affected, even if it tries to gain a foothold in the country.

A panel of trade and finance officials decided to increase the tariffs by 5 to 10 percent after determining the points to be targeted.

“Our goal is to curb the import of non-essential goods,” said an official. The aim was to create a level playing field for the locals affected by cheap Chinese imports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to power in 2014, has continually restricted imports and has overseas investments in other areas such as defense, manufacturing and other areas.

Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the government to impose tariffs on non-essential goods to strengthen local production.

“We expect the budget to solve the problem of … cheap imports under free trade agreements,” said Gopal Krishan Agarwal, head of the BJP economic cell.

In a separate issue, the Indian government also looks at setting “quality standards” for imports and a border adjustment tax to compensate for local businesses that have to pay Indian taxes, as well as things like electricity and fuel.

