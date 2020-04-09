Indian inventor revs up corona vehicle to push property lockdown concept | Travel

Inventor Sudhakar Yadav has been having his coronavirus-themed vehicle for a spin in Hyderabad to remind fellow citizens of the potential risks of Covid-19. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, April 9 — A big coronavirus is stalking the streets of southern India — propelled by a 100 cc motor and an inventor seeking to drive household the concept that Indians really should remain indoors as the pandemic sweeps throughout the planet.

Sudhakar Yadav’s wacky compact one-seater car — made of fluorescent-environmentally friendly fibre and full with the red crown-like spikes of the virus — has been racking up the miles in the tech hub of Hyderabad to remind fellow citizens of the risks of Covid-19.

“People are not frightened and are continue to… on the streets regardless of the clear risk,” the 67-yr-aged Yadav, who operates a printing business, explained to AFP.

“My concept via the motor vehicle art is to make them recognize that it is perilous to be out on the streets and the safest place proper now is the house.”

Yadav says he was inspired by virus-shaped helmets worn by police somewhere else in India as they check out to inject some light-weight-heartedness into their enforcement of a crippling 21-working day national lockdown.

In the tech-hub of Bangalore, officers sporting red and inexperienced coronavirus helmets danced about drivers disregarding quarantine, while their colleagues blew horns and banged gongs to simulate a virus assault.

In the southern town of Chennai, police inspector Rajesh Babu joined with a community artist to style a helmet with red spikes and bulbs to shock drivers there.

Yadav the inventor — who holds a Guinness Planet File for designing the world’s most significant tricycle — explained the Hyderabad law enforcement had been “supportive” of his journey.

“They want the car to be showcased to generate recognition,” he instructed AFP, incorporating he planned to donate the vehicle to community authorities to maximise its use through the lockdown.

Yadav has been designing quirky artwork parts for just about five decades, like vehicles shaped as a burger, cricket ball and a laptop or computer.

He also took motorcycle engines, encased them in cigarette and condom-shaped fibre frames and drove them all over Hyderabad to raise recognition about most cancers and protected sexual intercourse. — AFP