Indian Kashmir hit by separatist general strike | world

Indian security forces guard the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar on February 6, 2020. – Reuters pic

SRINAGAR, February 9 – Indian Kashmir was hit today by a general strike by separatist Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on the anniversary of the death of a Kashmiri man who was executed for participating in an attack on the Indian Parliament was called up in 2001.

The JKLF called for strikes on February 9th and 11th on Thursday to celebrate the anniversary of the death of Afzal Guru and then that of founder Maqbool Bhat.

Shops and stores were closed today, while there was little traffic in Srinagar and other parts of Indian cashmere.

Indian troops have erected iron barricades and installed accordions in parts of the region to block roads. Armed soldiers in full equipment patrol the streets to prevent protests, a government official said.

He said the low-speed mobile internet that was restored last month has also been turned off as a precaution.

The Indian Supreme Court last month reprimanded the government for shutting down the Internet and telecommunications in Jammu and Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority state, before it was split into two federal areas.

The Indian police have meanwhile started legal proceedings against the JKLF for calling the strikes.

The JKLF was banned by India last year as part of a massive crackdown in Kashmir following an attack on February 14 that killed 40 Indian troops. His offices were closed and key leaders, including its chairman Yasin Malik, were detained

Afzal Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013 after the Supreme Court upheld the ruling that he was involved in an attack on the 2001 parliament.

Maqbool Bhat was hung up in Tihar Prison in New Delhi on February 11, 1984 after being convicted of killing a police officer. – Reuters