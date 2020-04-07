Indian leaders are hesitant to end the world’s biggest lockdown

NEW DELHI – India’s 21-day lockout is set to end next week but many state leaders have called for an extension or a slight lift of restrictions, saying the only way to prevent a coronavirus epidemic that is difficult to discuss.

India has now escaped a major blow to the cases after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on his 1.3 billion people to remain indoors in the world’s biggest lockdown last month that was strictly enforced by authorities.

But shutting down the $ 2.9 trillion economy has left millions of people jobless and forced daily wage earners to flee their rural homes for food and shelter.

The prime minister of the southern state of Telangana which was hit by a string of cases tied to a Muslim religious gathering in Delhi said the country could get the economic hit and that it was more important to save lives.

“I will be locking up the country more after April 15. Because, we can recover from the economic crisis. But, we cannot return to life,” K. Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters.

India has 4,421 coronavirus cases and 115 deaths, somewhat lower in some countries such as the United States where deaths from respiratory illness have reached 10,000.

Modi, who has been facing criticism for ordering a lockdown for almost four hours’ notice, is due to decide this week about whether to extend it.

The leaders of the eastern states of Assam and Chhattigarh have said that they want to keep the state borders closed or allow restricted access as they deal with infections.

“As and when the lock is removed, we have to regulate those who want to go to Assam,” said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BANGLADESH, NEPAL EXPECTING SURGE

Across Southeast Asia, home to a fifth of the world’s population, there are growing concerns that it will not escape the eruption seen in other parts of the world. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned of a major explosion this month.

“We have some reports, saying that there will be a huge increase in cases in Bangladesh. So, we have to be careful to end the crisis,” Hasina told government officials.

He said the apparel industry should also remain closed as part of the lockdown until April 14 even though businesses have demanded an exception for the country’s leading export earner.

To date, the densely packed nation of 160 million has had 123 cases including 12 killed.

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said the risks in the landlocked country sandwiched between India and China are rising because people are not following the proper quarantine.

“The coming two weeks will be another challenge for us. This is a time of high risk for coronavirus infection,” he said in a country address.

The following are government figures on the spread of coronavirus in South Asia:

* India has 4,421 cases, including 115 deaths

* Pakistan has 3,840 cases, including 54 deaths

* Afghanistan has 423 cases, including 10 deaths

* Sri Lanka has 180 cases, including 6 deaths

* Bangladesh has 123 cases, including 12 deaths

* The Maldives has 19 cases and no deaths

* Nepal has nine cases and no deaths

* Bhutan has five cases and no deaths (Additional reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediq in Kabul, Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, Ruma Paul in Dhaka, Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu, Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)