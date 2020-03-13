Indian medical team arrives in Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19 – News from India

An Indian medical team arrives at the Leonardo da Vinci Italian Airport on Friday to test stranded Indian nationals, including students on coronavirus, so they can return home.

The embassy had earlier approached the Italian authorities to arrange for Covid-19 interrogations of Indian nationals. But this plan failed because the Italian health system was already stressed and overwhelmed by its own domestic emergency.

The Indian medical team will stay in Italy for the next few days to perform the tests, Indian ambassador to Italy Reenat Sandhu told Hindustan Times. She said those who test for negativity will be able to travel back. Upon arrival in India, they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Italy suffered the most since the outbreak in Europe, with 15,113 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which infected more than 134,500 people worldwide and caused more than 4,900 deaths.

According to the Indian Mission, about 1.6 light Indians live and work in Italy, except for about 3800 students who are enrolled in various universities.

Indian Mission officials say they have been in contact with leaders of the Indian community in parts of Italy for wider information to ensure their well-being.

“In addition, we have also liaised with Indian student groups at various universities to ensure that they are doing well and safely, offering them counseling and assistance as needed. Efforts have been made to alleviate concerns and remain available,” said one diplomat at the embassy.

In response to complaints from some students that they had failed to contact Indian officials in Italy, an Indian diplomat said a second helpline had been added in Rome and a third in Milan to deal with heavy telephone calls.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that many emails and ongoing phone calls are answered on our help lines with real-time information available,” the official said.

In addition to posting tips on the evolutionary situation on social media, the official said, the messages are also delivered through WhatsApp groups, including voicemails in English, Hindi and Punjabi.

On an informal level, officials said they are working with the Indian community to find reasonable accommodation for stranded students and manage to get them rooms. “Similarly, we worked with Air India to give them food vouchers and to assure that no cancellation fees will be charged. Air India has agreed to move flight bookings free of charge,” said another official.

