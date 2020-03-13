Indian Military, Air Power and Navy must do the job out a joint media policy for facts warfare

CDS Normal Bipin Rawat | Picture: Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

Text Size:

A-

A+

Information and facts is the new oil, and the Indian Military has realised this, albeit a minor much too late. The Army is last but not least in the system of switching its 15-year-outdated media policy. In the age of Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Tik Tok, the Military has to obtain new means to continue to be nimble and on leading of the information cycle.

The previous plan of 2005 was formulated before the growth of Tv set channels, and consequently, does not acquire into account how to seriously use the electronic and electronic media area. It’s shocking that all current procedures are officer-pushed and advert hoc.

It is time the Indian armed forces has a joint media and info warfare coverage. The Providers are not able to and must not be allowed to perform in silos, pondering that digging their head into the sand is the very best way to battle the information warfare.

Also read: How the IAF strategies to get the edge back again from Pakistan on air-to-air strike ability

IAF and Navy are no different

It is not just the Army. The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) media coverage dates back again to 2011. Any one who covers the defence beat or is related with the defence established up appreciates that the IAF is a tough nut to crack when it arrives to info or interaction with officers or visit to airbases.

What is unfortunate is that many senior IAF officers reading through this will truly feel very pleased about the reality that they are the most opaque among the the 3 Services.

This is foolhardy due to the fact data constantly has the potential to circulation out even if gradually and in an incomplete way.

The Navy, the swiftest to really get gain of social media, is the much better of the a few wings when it comes to media policy. An evaluation of media, be it newspapers, Tv set or digital, will demonstrate that Navy gets substantially additional focus than its more substantial sister Expert services — Army, which is simply 10 instances bigger and the IAF, which is about 3 occasions larger.

How social media can be applied effectively for information and facts warfare can be noticed in two tweets by the Indian Navy on 17 April 2018.

#MissionBasedDeployments From Persian Gulf to Malacca Straits & from Northern Bay of Bengal to Southern Indian Ocean to East coastline of Africa @indiannavy with 50 ships on vigil 24X7 preserve our Place of Accountability (AOR) risk-free. @indiannavy Anytime, Anyplace Everytime @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/rxmBAed5Sa

— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 17, 2018

The tweets by the Indian Navy sent out a incredibly delicate but highly effective message to the Chinese PLA Navy: You are currently being watched in the Indian Ocean area.

Having said that, the modern espionage scandal that rocked the Navy has compelled it to take drastic actions. This obviously displays that the pressure had not taken into account previously the correct dynamics of social media whilst formulating its in general coverage.

Also study: Gen Naravane’s Chanakya neeti for upcoming wars will call for India to invest revenue smartly

The Balakot tragedy

While each individual force will assert that they have a robust media plan, the fact remains that the greatest and most successful procedure at any time carried out by the Indian military in the 21st century — 2019 Balakot strikes — also exposed the chinks in India’s ability to deal with the information and facts warfare from Pakistan.

Pakistan was able to make question in the minds of many about India’s achievement of the Balakot strikes even just before India woke up.

Two times after the Balakot strike, a joint push meeting was held by the a few Services. Fairly than holding it in a official method, when the total environment was watching, the presser was held in a haphazard way on the lawns of the South Block. The occasion proven once more the need for a new media coverage.

At periods it is also laughable. Sample this: In a lot of briefings, a digital camera is allowed but not cellular phones or dictaphones. Think it or not, once-a-year push conferences of the Support Chiefs are not allowed to be broadcast stay. Even though reporters can tweet the data out and channels can split the information on Tv set, the press conference are unable to be proven reside.

Also read: Tanks, fighter aircraft will soon be on their way out like Sony Walkman: Army main

Have to have for joint doctrine

The Narendra Modi govt has appointed a Chief of Defence Workers whose primary position is to break down the silos that the armed forces work and run in. He should really operate in the direction of breaking down the information warfare silos.

He should really also emphasis on bringing in cohesion in the media coverage of the armed forces and it should not make a difference which officer is in the chair.

Defence forces across the globe like the US, Uk and French, have adopted a prevalent plan which is dynamic in mother nature. The Indian Providers should do the exact.

Also examine: IAF to target on bombs & air-to-air missiles for edge around Pakistan

What can be finished

Media and data warfare should be manufactured a obligatory system for all from the junior degree itself. They should be regularly updated.

It is also important to set up concerted and dynamic facts warfare cells in every of the Providers, which operate in tandem with every single other. They should be able to start whole-fledged data warfare, relatively than merely countering claims of the other facet.

It would be a superior strategy to see how Pakistan military’s propaganda wing, ISPR, capabilities. While a single can overlook the lies and devious techniques applied by the ISPR to fool their very own public with disinformation, a lesson or two can be learnt about how they operate towards India.

The Indian armed forces has always shied absent from the Western media managing them with suspicion though Pakistan has adopted them. Although this is slowly changing in India, it needs to be codified instead than earning it an ad hoc follow.

Every single Services has a Public Relations Officer (Pro) who reviews to the defence ministry. Solutions also has a individual division that controls details and publicity. This twin workplace is at times beneficial but can come to be very hard when egos appear into enjoy. Execs of all 3 Services should really truly come underneath the ambit of the CDS or the Division of Army Affairs.

One more crucial step that needs to be taken is to see the media as a power multiplier and not as a important evil. The Commanding Officers need to be empowered adequate to communicate on their very own to the media on an procedure or situation struggling with them instead than await clearances from larger-ups.

It is critical to give both senior and junior officers with common media exposure. Moreover, the purple tape all around permission to visit bases or conversation ought to be slash down so that the details stream is continual.

Lack of facts is what triggers the greatest difficulties for the defence forces as very well as the media.

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the ideal stories & belief on politics, governance and a lot more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Demonstrate Entire Short article

