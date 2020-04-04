Indian online sellers lost $ 1 billion in sales during the 21-day 21-day holiday: Forrester

India’s e-commerce sector, which is dominated by mobile phones, electronics and fashion, is expected to lose $ 400 million in sales over the past week with the launch of the “Jonda Military Ventures” on March 22.

latest update: March 30, 2020, 4:05 PM IST

The 21-day blockade in India, which began on March 25 to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, could have serious repercussions for e-commerce in the country, as online retailers could suffer heavy losses of $ 1 billion. Sales stare during sales. According to a new study, the course

Restrictions on freight forwarding and supply chain disruption have caused several online retailers, such as Flipkart, Amazon India, Myntra, BigBasket, Grofers, Nykaa, Pepperfry, and others, to temporarily suspend operations across the country. . In addition, they are also struggling with a shortage of maternity staff, as more and more immigrants are moving to their home countries.

Satish Meena, a senior forecasting analyst at Forrester, said India’s e-commerce sector would continue to be in low demand and disruptive supply in the near future.

Smartphones and fashion account for more than 50 percent of e-commerce sales. But now, due to low demand, both categories have been damaged and are also facing supply problems. We do not see demand for these products for at least six months. ”

Forrester currently forecasts a slight 5% growth for the e-commerce sector in India in 2020 compared to the previous estimate of a 26% growth. The sector grew 28% in 2019 to reach $ 32 billion in gross domestic product (GMV) – a term used to describe the total value of goods sold. Interestingly, the food sector, which is currently in high demand in online operating systems, accounted for only 6% of total GMV in 2019.

