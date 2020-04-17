Indian police instruct the Muslim leader of manslaughter for the COVID-19 cluster

India denounced the manslaughter against a Muslim seminary leader for holding a meeting last month in which the authorities accuse a big jump in coronavirus infections, police said Thursday.

The headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group in a narrow corner of New Delhi has been sealed and thousands of followers, including some from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh, have been quarantined after it emerged that they had attended meetings there halfway. March.

Authorities said some of those infected during the March 3 meeting were dead, although the numbers have not yet been released.

Police initially filed a case against Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, the head of the center, for violating the ban on large gatherings, but had now invoked the law against manslaughter, a police spokesman said.

“Delhi police had previously filed a first information report against Chief Tablighi; section 304 has now been added,” said the officer, referring to the guilty murder in the penal code, which provides for a maximum sentence of one period. detention of 10 years.

A spokesman for the Tablighi Jamaat group, Mujeeb-ur Rehman, declined to comment, saying they had not confirmed the news on the new allegations.

Tablighi is one of the largest Sunni Muslim proselytizing organizations in the world, with followers in over 80 countries promoting a pure form of Islam.

In New Delhi, 1,080 of its 1,561 cases were linked to the group’s meeting, according to data from the city government on Wednesday.

But critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have warned against the depletion of community tension by blaming the spread of the coronavirus on the Muslim group.

The policies of Bharatiya Janata di Modi towards minorities had already been examined due to a recent citizenship law that seemed to favor non-Muslims, as well as last year’s blockade of Kashmir and Jammu managed by India.

Modi has also been criticized for a blockade on March 25 that came on short notice. In some areas, he sent citizens to mass stores to accumulate food supplies, while tens of thousands of migrant workers were crammed into buses or walked for days to return to their native villages.

India has 12,759 coronavirus cases and 420 deaths. The Federal Ministry of Health said it identified 170 districts out of 720 of the country’s total as red areas with the highest number of cases.

These included the large cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Calcutta and Hyderabad.

“We want to prevent the virus from spreading to non-red areas,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary of the ministry of health.

Fall through the cracks

To help impose a blockade on what is one of the most densely populated areas on earth, Mumbai authorities are using drones, refocused traffic cameras and have turned to heat maps, but these can fail when it comes to the alleys of slums similar to mazes.

“Hundreds will fall through the cracks, thousands. But as long as it’s not in the millions, we’re safe,” said Praveen Pardeshi, who heads the city’s main civic body.

Mumbai is home to around 12 million people, about 65% of whom live in slums. An additional six million people are estimated to live in peripheral districts. Authorities have isolated parts of the slums, created special fever clinics, and created huge stadium quarantine centers and empty government buildings.

A man walks in scattered footwear after a large crowd of migrants was forced to disperse by Mumbai police on Wednesday, a scene reflecting the challenges of trying to block a densely populated megacity. (Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters)

But restrictions are difficult to observe when living so close. On a recent afternoon in a narrow passageway cluttered with goats and electric wire, police officers pleaded with a dozen Dharavi residents to return home.

Asif Siddiqui, a construction worker who lives in a studio apartment with six family members, remained at peace.

“They ask us to keep a meter away, but my house is two meters long. We are trying to cooperate, but it is impossible to stay home in a place like this,” said Siddiqui.

The confirmed cases in the city have increased by over 1,900, including 113 deaths, representing about 15% of the more than 12,000 known cases in India.

Mumbai’s Dharavi, often considered Asia’s largest slum with around 1 million residents, has reported 71 cases and experts fear that the numbers could rise rapidly.

Authorities point out that part of Mumbai’s high rates stem from more aggressive tests. The city conducted 2,374 tests per million, compared to 448 per million in the capital New Delhi, according to a report by the Mumbai government revised by Reuters.