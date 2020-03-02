indian-rocks-beach-businesses-are-cautiously-concerned-about-the-impact-of-coronavirus-on-tourism

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There are two presumptively positive cases of coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area, so 8 On Your Side is working to figure out how and if this will impact our local economy.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty is in Indian Rocks Beach speaking with local business owners to see if they’re worried about this issue cutting down on the number of tourists who may be willing to travel here for Spring Break.

8 On Your Side spoke with the manager of Ready Set Yo coffee and shake shop and the owner of Crabby Bill’s Seafood Restaurant about how they were feeling about the virus. Both owners said now that coronavirus may be in the Bay Area, they are cautiously concerned and have already started taking precautions. Both sent out staff warnings to all their employees Monday morning telling them if they feel the slightest bit sick, don’t worry about finding coverage for their shift, just stay home.

They also said from a business standpoint, February, March and April are their busiest season. Up to this point they haven’t seen any decline in customers but they’re both cautiously concerned about the number of tourists who may not travel to this area for Spring Break since most of the customers travel down from the northeast. They said it’s a “wait and see” situation, all they can do is continue to be informed and up to date with the latest health reports.

The manager of Ready Set Yo said if anything the illness may encourage more tourists to drive instead of fly but she’s cautiously optimistic that the customers already have their plans made and will continue to make their way to this area.

