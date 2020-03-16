Indian Rocks snowbirds trapped in Cambodia amid coronavirus disaster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The country of Cambodia has banned the entry of guests from Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the U.S. to curb the unfold of coronavirus.

Nevertheless, acquiring to Cambodia is not the concern for a relatives who lives in Indian Rocks, getting back again to the U.S. is the problem.

Ryan and Theresa Knapp took a Viking River Cruise as a result of Southeast Asia. They established off on March 3, alongside with 12 other Americans, 11 Brits and 4 Canadians.

Then items altered. They posted the practical experience on their Facebook, stating:

“Dear close friends, Ryan Knapp and I have observed ourselves in a desperate circumstance and will need the public’s aid.

We had been on the Viking Mekong touring Vietnam and Cambodia (Cambodia is property to the major religious framework in the world).

Lots of of the already smaller group of 56 experienced canceled owing to new information but even my health practitioner considered it was harmless to appear a lot more than 2 weeks in the past.

We were having a great time. A although into the vacation the authorities learned that 5 Brits flew with an infected man or woman.

I’m not obvious the sequence but finally 3 had been analyzed and just one was beneficial. They took our temperature at the Vietnam/Cambodia border and we ended up all good.”

Photographs Courtesy: Ryan Knapp

By cellphone, Ryan Knapp informed News Channel 8, “The issues is genuinely not recognizing what is going on.”

He mentioned, they are now caught in a hotel in Cambodia, with no idea of when they’ll be equipped to return.

“We essentially begun quarantine on the ship late Wednesday morning. We did that for 48 several hours. And then the Cambodian authorities I guess took us off the boat and which is when they moved us to this estimate on quote hotel,” Knapp reported. “It’s a quite miserable encounter. It is quite filthy, leaking bogs, sinks not very sanitary at all.”

While they both of those analyzed negative for coronavirus, the greatest problem now is when they can arrive property.

“How and when we’re going to get dwelling is a thriller with all the travel constraints likely on about the globe. We just really do not know,” Knapp additional. “A good deal of that is the mysterious. Compounding that is some very depressing conditions, tends to make for a hard knowledge.”

They and other folks on the journey have contacted governing administration officers, but so significantly, they have no thought when they will be able to return to the states.

