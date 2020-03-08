Indian Shafali Verma had problems after throwing Alyssa Healy in the final, says Harmanpreet Kaur

% MINIFYHTML2911b386de3a0563035fe343263aeac211%

Shafali Verma had a great tournament but was fired by only two in the final

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur says starter Shafali Verma had trouble recovering after knocking out Alyssa Healy early in the T20 Women’s World Cup final.

Healy was named player of the game after breaking 75 of 39 balls, but she was only nine when Verma threw her in the first attempt.

The Indian teenager was fired from the third ball when Australia clinched an 85-run win at MCG to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

“He’s only 16, he’s playing his first World Cup. He did it very, very well and performed for us,” Kaur said. “For a 16-year-old boy, it’s hard to keep thinking positively and staying in the game.”

“It’s a teaching lesson for her, but it can happen to anyone. We can’t blame her because there were others in her position.”

“We gave the strikers great form and it is difficult for the players to come back when that happens.”

Alyssa Healy made Verma pay for the fall as he broke 75 of 39 balls

“We didn’t feel pressured, but unfortunately we couldn’t create those opportunities.”

“It’s a lesson for all of us, we have to be 100 percent when we’re playing because that’s the most important part of cricket.”

The loss to Melbourne was the second time in recent years that India fell short in a final as England beat them in the World Cup final by more than 50 to Lord & # 39; s in 2017.

India have lost just nine races on that occasion and Kaur says it is still the most painful experience and, given the youthful nature of the current team, he hopes they can use this last loss as a lesson in which to improve .

“I think 2017 was the most disappointing because it was so close.” “This time we don’t play the cricket we expected from ourselves.”

“While our team is quite young, we have done very well in league games. We have reached the semifinals and finals this year. If we continue to work and improve, maybe in the future we can win.”

“There was still enthusiasm. It was a great day, we had some fun eventually. Winning and losing is part of the game, a team has to do both. At the end of the day, it was a great moment for us.”

“We do not play well, we have to learn from today’s performance. When you play a high level of cricket, you cannot lose your chances and we were not in it.”

“We will take this seriously and when it comes to playing next time, we will be one of the best teams on the field.”