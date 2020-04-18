Indian toughens are managing investments from neighbors, seen as aimed at China

NEW DELHI – India is trying to investigate investments from companies based in neighboring countries, in what is widely seen as a step towards avoiding takeovers by Chinese companies during the coronavirus outbreak.

India’s trade ministry said in a notice dated April 17 that changes to federal investment policies were intended to thwart “opportunistic acquisition / acquisition.” It does not mention China.

Investments from an entity in a country that shares a border with India will require government approval, it said, meaning they cannot go through a so-called automatic route.

“These times should not be used by other countries to take over our companies,” an senior government official told Reuters.

Similar restrictions are in place for Bangladesh and Pakistan. But to date, they have not applied to other Chinese and Indian neighbors including Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Nepal.

“This will certainly affect sentiment among Chinese investors. However, investments in the greenfield will not be affected,” said Santosh Pai, a partner in Indian law firm Link Legal who advises several Chinese companies .

Australia has also said that all foreign investment proposals will be reviewed by a review board during the coronavirus crisis to prevent a fire sale of the company’s disturbed assets. The German has taken similar steps.

A February report by research group Gateway House said that foreign direct investment in India stood at $ 6.2 billion.

China plans to invest $ 1 billion in India, while automakers including Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and MG Motor, a unit of China’s SAIC, say they intend to invest millions.

Delano Furtado, a partner at law firm Trilegal, said the notice could affect Chinese companies in the country’s existing investment.

“Any follow-on investment in these entities may now require approval,” he said.

The Indian notification also said that government approval was also required to change the ownership of an Indian entity that already had foreign investment. (Editing by Euan Rocha and Andrew Heaven)