Indian woman set on fire by stalker dies of injury

An Indian woman died after being allegedly set on fire by a man who had been persecuting her for months.

Ankita Pisudde, a university lecturer, was working on foot in the Wardha district of Maharashtra when she was arrested on February 3.

Police say the 25-year-old attacker used kerosene to set them on fire.

(Supplied)

She suffered burns to 40 percent of her body, including injuries to her scalp, face, back, and limbs.

Witnesses said they heard screams and saw the flames from a distance.

“I turned my bike over to see what had happened. I saw a woman burning on the street,” witness Vijay Kukade told BBC Marathi.

Ms. Pisudde was taken to the Orange City Hospital and Research Center in Nagpur in critical condition.

She was connected to a ventilator, but the doctors had to do a tracheotomy to get oxygen into their damaged airways.

Her condition started to deteriorate rapidly yesterday morning and despite efforts to resuscitate her, Ms. Pisudde suffered a septicemic shock, the hospital said.

“She had bradycardia around 6:30 a.m. and despite prolonged cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the patient could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 6.55 a.m.,” it said.

Police arrested Vikesh Nagrale, whom the victim’s family had been persecuting for months before the alleged attack.

They said the 27-year-old had been in a relationship with the victim until two years ago when his behavior became “irrational” and she broke off the connection with him.

“The accused should also go through the pain my daughter has been through in these seven days. We want justice as soon as possible and it should not be delayed,” Ms. Pisudde’s father told the local media.

(Supplied)

A march took place last Thursday, with locals demanding that the 27-year-old be given the death penalty.

Ms. Pisudde’s body has been turned over to the investigators and an autopsy is being performed.

Nagral’s indictment is expected to be converted to murder, and Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh has announced that his trial will be speeded up.

“This is an incredibly tragic incident and we are all very sad. We have done everything we can to save them and I want the family to know that the state government is behind them,” Deshmukh told the media.

According to a 2018 survey by the Thompson Reuters Foundation, India was voted the most dangerous country for women in the world. Fire and acid attacks were common and hundreds of thousands of rapes were reported to the police.