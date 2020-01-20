Indiana mom in police custody after baby’s death from methamphetamine poisoning

PLYMOUTH, Indiana – A mother is accused of having killed her baby, who, according to the coroners, has ingested methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, when Ashlee Rans, 36, called first responders, she blamed herself for knocking over her baby while she was sleeping.

The autopsy took place the day after the infant died, showing both amphetamine and methamphetamine in the baby’s system.

“The cause and mode of death were determined by the medical examiner, and he determined that the infant died of acute methamphetamine poisoning, and that the mode of death was a homicide,” said the deputy chief. from Marshall County, Tami Napier.

The affidavit also indicated that Rans had only admitted to having used marijuana and knew that there was a possibility of transferring the drug to his child through breastfeeding.

WNDU-TV reported that it was not until after the post-mortem examination that Rans admitted to taking methamphetamine two days before the child’s death.

Napier told WNDU-TV while the two charges are still under investigation, these types of accidents can be avoided.

“Each year we receive cases where people fall asleep with their babies in their arms on a chair or in bed, or end up suffocating an otherwise healthy child, simply because of unsafe practices,” said Napier .

Rans is currently detained at Marshall County Jail. If found guilty, she faces between 20 and 40 years in prison.

.