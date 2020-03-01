india’s-badminton-players-urge-extension-of-olympic-qualifying

NEW DELHI – Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal on Sunday urged the sport’s world entire body to extend its Olympic qualification period of time as the spread of the coronavirus forces the cancellation or postponement of competitions.

The German Open up, which was to be held amongst March three-eight, has been canceled although the China Masters and Polish Open up have been postponed and dropped from the Olympic qualifying process.

The Badminton Planet Federation has refused to increase its qualification deadline from April 28 for the Tokyo Online games, which kick off in July.

“It will be unfair for most of the gamers who are really shut to qualifying for Olympics 2020,” Nehwal, the first Indian badminton player to gain an Olympic medal with a bronze at the 2012 London Online games, tweeted.

Her husband Parupalli Kashyap, who also represents India, reported he was concerned that qualification gatherings had been getting cut.

The decline of tournaments poses complications for a lot of players which includes two-time Olympic winner Lin Dan, who demands a rapid increase up the rankings to get a location on the Chinese staff.

“We all experienced seven situations beginning from Spain Masters right up until the Singapore Open and several have the Asian Champs also,” Kashyap wrote on Twitter.

“It will be entirely unfair for so numerous athletes who are on the borderline of qualification at this moment… I hope all the athletes have a reasonable possibility to qualify for the Olympics.”

The top 16 gamers who make it to the Tokyo Games will be determined via their performances at upcoming tournaments, like the All England Open up (March 11-15) and the India Open (March 24-29).