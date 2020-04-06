India’s bruised economy continues to collapse as Coronavirus Lockdown visits its backbone: report

According to a survey of economists conducted on March 25-26, India’s economy will grow by 4.0 percent last year alone, in the quarter ending March 31, the weakest since the start of comparable records in early 2012.

Bangalore: According to a Reuters poll, India’s slowly declining economy is weakening by at least a quarter to eight in the next quarter and intensifying sharply in the next six months.

With the rapid spread of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a shutdown across the country, which would have a major detrimental effect on jobs.

India’s informal sector, the backbone of the economy, will hit hardest as soon as economic activity stops.

“Just like anywhere else in the world, the Indian economy is curbing this unprecedented event. We expect this lock to dramatically reduce gross domestic product … in the coming quarters, while economic prosperity It will be a long time, said Prakash Sakpal, an Asian economist at ING.

This is slower than the 4.7% recorded in the last three months of 2019.

The economy was expected to grow 2.0% in the next quarter and 3.3% in July-September.

“We have already changed our initial scenario to our own,” said Hugo Erken, head of international economics at Rabobank.

In a worst-case scenario, the economy was projected to grow at an average growth rate of 0.5% from April to June, and one economist predicted a 20% contraction. However, only about a quarter of those who answered the question “worst case scenario” said the economy would shrink.

The latest survey on India’s growth is in line with expectations in other parts of the world, where economists are repeatedly lowering their outlook and their worst is rapidly forecasting.

For the current fiscal year, the projected economic growth averaged 4.7% and then very slowly the next fiscal year to 3.6% – the lowest since the global financial crisis.

While this now shows a sharp outlook and how quickly the economic impact of the virus-led cortex will become clear, economists say that if the situation worsens, growth will be much weaker than expected.

“The risks of our new forecasts are still quite low. If the latest measures fail to curb the virus, or if the monetary and financial response is very poor, the economy could even shrink this year,” said Sheelan Shah, India’s chief executive. Capital Economics Economist.

India on Thursday announced a $ 1.7 trillion rupee ($ 22.6 billion) economic stimulus plan to be released through direct cash transfers and food security measures to help millions of poor people affected by the siege. will be.

Although some economists have said that incentives should be used to stimulate the resumption of this unprecedented blow to a slowing economy, many said in the poll that the Indian central bank should reduce interest rates by up to one percent. .

But the RBI was expected to drop to just 50 basis points at its meeting on March 31 – April 3 – to bring the repayment rate to 4.65%, and to its global counterparts, which have plummeted by lower interest rates and trillions of dollars in liquidity. They used it, it fell behind.

However, more than three-quarters of respondents said the RBI was not late in making the decision because other central banks, such as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have already taken serious action in emergency meetings.

ING added: “Of course, it will get better as soon as possible, but the RBI has already pumped liquidity into the system through repo auctions, and this will probably allow some of the ways to schedule a meeting, which is only now. It’s a week away. Wait. ” Sapal

