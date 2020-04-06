India’s Covid-19 toll reaches 100; Delhi together 503 – news from India

The number of deaths from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday exceeded 100 as the total infection exceeded 4,000 – 503 of them in Delhi – with the central government reducing its doubled pathogen spread in 4.1 days, with the figure saying would have stood 7.4 without the Nizamuddin group.

Sixteen fresh deaths and 514 new infections were reported Sunday, the 12th day of a national prison set up to break the chain of infections. “Our focus is on chasing the virus, not the virus chasing us,” said Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal during a briefing.

The recent spike in infections has been largely fueled by the discovery of hundreds of patients attending the Tablighi Jamaat Muslim community group in Nizamuddin Basta, New Delhi last month, in violation of several restrictions. So far, cases related to the meeting in 17 countries and territories of the Union have been reported.

In Delhi, the number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 503 and the number of deaths has increased to seven, with 58 new cases and one death recorded. The cases involved 320 people attending a religious assembly in Nizamuddin. A 52-year-old man admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital was the seventh person to die in the state capital.

“If the Tablighi Jamaat incident did not occur and we compare the doubling rate – that is, in how many days the cases have doubled, we will see that it is currently 4.1 days (including the Jamaat cases) and if the incident did not take place and additional cases did not arrive, and the double rate would be 7.4 days, ”Agarwal said.

Eight Malaysian Congress participants on Sunday were transhipped from a special charter flight to Delhi.

In Tamil Nadu, 86 people, including 85 returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat, met on Sunday, gave a positive assessment, taking the total number of cases in the state to 571. Sunday was the fifth day the state recorded a sharp increase in the number of positive cases related to the Nizamuddin Congregation.

Experts say that nationwide incarceration, one of the few weapons against a highly contagious infection that killed 67,000 worldwide, will not reach its goal unless positive cases from such clusters are contained in time.

In Mumbai, eight people have died from Covid-19, while the number of positive cases in the financial hub has increased by 103 and touched 433, the Brihanmumbai City Corporation (BMC) said. This puts the total death toll in Mumbai up to 30, the highest in the country.

The Union Health Ministry said 505 new Covid-19 and 15 deaths were reported as of Saturday, with a total of 3,777 Covid-19 deaths and 83 deaths, however. checked HT, showed that the number of cases was 4,198 and 114 died. It lags behind the data of the Union Ministry of Health compared to the data of the states. Officials say this is due to a procedural delay in state cataloging of cases.

An official at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is not in the air. “In the case of an airborne infection, in a family that has contact, everyone should be positive because they live in the same environment as the patient and the family breathes the same air. When someone was admitted to the hospital, other patients would be exposed (if but in the air), but that’s not the case, “said Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at ICMR.

ICMR has issued a tip that spitting in public places could improve the spread of Covid-19. Asked for rapid antibody tests, Gangakhedkar said test kits should be available by Wednesday.

The state’s top biomedical research organization on Saturday released a tip on how and where to use a quick test that can determine an individual’s immunity and help people return to the workforce. The advisory activity involves people in high-risk areas (retention areas), large migration gatherings and evacuation centers. A task force assembled to review the test guidelines did not open a quick private sector inquiry.

At the briefing, Agarwal said that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with district judges, police supervisors, chief medical officers, state and district supervisors, state secretaries of health, district health secretaries and chief secretaries to review the situation.

District officials shared strategies on how they demarcated the ban and protection zone, how they conducted door-to-door research through special teams, and how they monitor people coming from foreign countries through telemedicine and call centers.

Covid-19 cases were reported in 274 districts (by Sunday afternoon), and the cabinet secretary requested that all DMs maintain uniformity in response and establish a crisis management plan, he said.

The government has said that all states are being asked to put in place a strategy to combat the environment based on a detailed plan for major epidemic control released by the health ministry on Saturday. “Observation and monitoring of contacts have been our main focus, and we will continue to emphasize this,” Agarwal said.

