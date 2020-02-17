[india’s-cricket-chief-states-day-night-checks-versus-australia,-england-coming-future-winter]

NEW DELHI, INDIA – India will perform a day-evening take a look at in Australia this year and a further in the course of England’s visit in 2021, cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly stated.

The conclusion of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows January’s conference with a Cricket Australia delegation led by chairman Earl Eddings.

Australia has pushed for much more pink-ball checks, which are favorably timed for spectators and Tv set audiences as they go on into the evening, as it hosts India in a 4-match series in December and January.

“Day-night assessments will happen and we will make a community announcement — the 2nd test from England future yr. Indeed, versus Australia also,” Ganguly told reporters following a board meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

India will host England in January and February 2021 for 5 exams, of which one particular will be below lights — and probably at the refurbished stadium in Ahmedabad, which will be the world’s greatest cricket location when it opens.

Virat Kohli’s India played its initially day-evening examination in Kolkata final 12 months, thrashing Bangladesh in just about two days.

Earlier India had declined Australia’s offer of playing a pink-ball check in Adelaide at the conclude of 2018, but Kohli now seems additional at simplicity with the structure.

“We played the working day-evening check right here and had been pretty joyful with how it went. It is develop into a quite enjoyable element of any examination collection, so we are completely open to engage in a working day-night time take a look at,” Kohli said in January.