India’s economy appears to be growing by only 2% in 2021 alone

Icara said locks across the country were said to contain the outbreak of the virus, affecting industries and halting operations.

PTI

latest update: April 7, 2020, 7:53 PM IST

April 7, 2020, 7:53 PM IST Edited by: Shine Diaz

On Tuesday, Icra Ratings sharply lowered its GDP forecast for the COVID-19 crisis and expects the current economy to grow by only 2% in current finances.

The report said the nationwide lockout to curb the outbreak of the virus had affected industries and halted operations.

“India’s economy is likely to see a sharp contraction of 4.5 percent during Q4 FY20 (growth decline) and is expected to gradually improve, with GDP growth expected to be 2% in just two fY21 financial years,” the rating agency said. ”

Concerns over the impact of imports from China on domestic supply chains have led to a domestic and external demand shock, with social distances and declining locks leading to production cuts and job losses, according to the report. In some sections.

“Amid uncertainty about when the situation will return to normal, we expect a severe recession in various indicators of the manufacturing and services sectors from March 2020,” said Shamsir Divan, deputy head of the rating agency (Company Rankings). “Then have it.”

This primarily includes optional activities such as travel, tourism and hospitality. Compressed parts of work such as construction, transportation and production of unnecessary goods. Export; he said: and support sectors such as electricity,

Internally, the pervasive effects of the virus can lead to a slowdown in domestic demand, the erosion of purchasing power due to job losses or declining wages, and the effect of the demand reduction trick on long-term impact in some other sectors, especially where demand is. Nature has authority.

The rating agency said global economic downturn and economic blockade are likely to affect sectors that are highly dependent on global demand, especially in affected markets such as Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

That said, declining global demand and rising prices will affect commodities such as oil and gas and metals.

“Exchange rate fluctuations will affect heavy imports with a cost structure,” he said.

High-risk areas for COVID-19 include air transportation, hotels, restaurants, jewelry, retail, transportation, ports and port services.

Medium-sized sectors include cars, building materials, residential real estate, while low-impact areas include education, dairy products, chemical fertilizers, FMCG, and health care among others.

According to the rating agency, in the current scenario, the increase in demand will likely lead to long-term payment cycles.

“Since the liquidity position of an entity is of particular importance in protecting its credit profile, several entities are expected to try to retain cash, either by forcing Fort Major clauses to be revoked; or by deferring payment to some extent. Possible.” .

As a result, many institutions are expected to be surrounded by working capital, as their demand increases and inventory does not fall at the same time.

The head of the rating agency (credit policy), Jitin McCarthy, said that regardless of the RBI’s three-month deadline, people with weak liquidity buffers are likely to report significant credit crunch in the next two months.