India’s first death by coronavirus has been confirmed in Karnataka – India news

India records first coronavirus case causing death in Karnataka on Thursday after the state health department confirmed that a 76-year-old Kalburgi man who passed away on Tuesday tested positive for a disease that has so far infected 74 people in the country.

“A 76-year-old Kalburgi man who died and was a suspected COVID-19 patient was confirmed positive for COVID-19,” said the Karnataka Health Department Commissioner.

He added that the administration had begun contacting the follow-up and isolating everyone who had been in contact with the man after his arrival and before his death. The man was also being treated at a hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The man recently returned from Saudi Arabia and Karnataka officials said yesterday that his death was not due to a coronavirus.

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu said the man was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and asthma and the government was awaiting the results of the laboratories of the National Institute of Virology, Pune before his death could be attributed to the coronavirus.

Government officials, however, released a statement Thursday night confirming that the death was due to coronavirus. Senior state health official Dr Suresh Shastri said the lab test confirmed that the deceased had Covid 19. The statement was soon re-approved by Minister B Sriramulu.

“The requisite search, isolation and other protocol measures are being implemented,” the statement added.

The man’s condition worsened shortly after his return from Saudi Arabia on February 29, and was reportedly killed on Tuesday evening in an ambulance while moving between Karnataka and Telangana.

The man was first admitted to the hospital for flu-like symptoms on March 5 in Kalaburagi and then moved to a hospital in Hyderabad by his family.

The Telangana governor was also informed of the positive status of the deceased to facilitate contact seeking, isolation and other preventative measures.

Sriramulu said on Wednesday that the district health department had taken some precautions for the funeral of the deceased.

the state government also suspended one Kalburgi County health officer on charges that he had disclosed details about the patient, including his name.

.

. [ToTranslate tags] coronavirus [t] number of coronavirus deaths [t] coronavirus cases [t] karnataka virus coronavirus [t] covid 19