India’s future group reduces e-commerce companies

Future Group, the Indian conglomerate with its headquarters in Mumbai, is reducing its e-commerce area Retail 3.0 and dismissing 350 to 400 employees, Livemint reported on Sunday (January 19), citing four former employees.

The layoffs related to sales, product development, marketing, and on-site operations and have occurred in recent months, two sources said. The company also closed numerous EasyDay stores and closed 140 stores in November. These closures were part of the restructuring that is currently taking place, a source said.

The EasyDay app was launched in 22 stores in northern India, but has never made it out of beta, the two sources said. When the shops started to close, customers asked for refunds.

“The idea was to convert the entire offline trip of a Future Group consumer into the online world,” said founder Kishore Biyani in 2017 about Retail 3.0.

By 2018, the company employed 500 to 600 people who developed digital assets for Retail 3.0. Amazon also acquired a 9.5 percent stake in Future Group worth 2,500 crore.

By 2019, the Future Group made the decision to drastically downsize its digital strategy due to the slow delays in sales and financing.

Last week, the company announced that Amazon India will become the authorized online sales channel for its retail department.

A research and development department – C&D (Consumer and Digital) Labs in Bengaluru – was started in April 2017.

“They (C&D Labs) developed a map of a Future Group consumer’s entire trip … basically a psychographic analysis of the buyer,” said the first source, previously quoted. “For example, knowing the customer’s age, gender, and marital status enables us to find out what kind of products from a pool of previous orders from similar customers can be marketed for him or her.”

According to the second source, about 150 people were employed in the laboratory.

Future Retail’s stake increased 13 percent on November 29 after it was announced that the Indian anti-trust authorities had agreed to the deal, which granted Amazon a minority stake in the company.

