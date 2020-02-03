India’s Gaana streaming outperforms Apple, Spotify

divide

India has access to the well-known music streaming sites Spotify and Apple Music, but it’s the country’s native Gaana that reaches the majority of listeners, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday (February 2).

Gaana – Hindi for “song” – used a grass roots strategy and budget prices to compete with rivals. It now has 152 million monthly subscribers – 50 percent of Spotify’s global customer base, twice as many as Apple Music and ahead of YouTube Music and Amazon Music.

According to analysts, music-loving Indians turn to Gaana because it was specially developed for them. The majority of the over 45 million songs come from India. In addition, the music can be heard in 20 national languages, including “automatically tuned pop ballads in Punjabi, Hindi hip-hop and devotional tunes for the Hindu monkey god Hanuman,” said the WSJ.

No other music service has the range of regional Indian songs that Gaana offers.

“You have to understand consumption habits by region and even by city,” said Gaana boss Prashan Agarwal.

Gaana’s advantage over its international competitors is the local connection to the region. All Gaana teams have deep personal knowledge of the region and are looking for emerging musicians and unexpected listening experiences across the country.

India is attractive to large technology companies around the world because there are few customers who are not yet internet users. This segment of the population comprises almost half of the country’s 1.3 billion inhabitants.

As prices for online access and smartphones drop, more and more residents are considering how to send instant messages and shop online.

“Every global player is trying to get involved in India,” said Abhilash Kumar, an analyst at Counterpoint Technology Market Research in India. “The market is emerging and not saturated at all.”

Spotify is the world’s leading music streaming service. Apple’s service accounts for almost a fifth of the entire streaming market.

