India’s inflation is likely to fall to its lowest level in March amid the economic downturn caused by Covid-19: polls

According to the survey, inflation will continue to fall and food prices will fall due to the closure of the country to curb the spread of the virus in India.

April 9, 2020

Bangalore: India’s retail inflation is expected to fall to a four-month low in March as food and fuel prices fall in March, although demand is declining, possibly due to the closure across the country by the end of the month. Is, a Reuters poll showed.

The price is likely to fall this month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut prices by 21 days on March 25 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“Inflation will continue to decline, perhaps faster than we expected, due to slower activity and lower food inflation,” said Sakshi Gupta, a senior economist at HDFC Bank.

A April 7-8 poll of more than 40 economists showed that inflation fell from 5.58% last month to 5.93% in February.

If that happens, it’s the lowest level since November, but it’s still closer to the higher end of the 2-6% bank target. Survey forecasts were between 3.90% and 7.00%.

“We expect a steady decline in food prices,” said Konal Kondo, an Indian economist at Societe Generale. “In addition, the main inflationary gap is affecting the transportation, communications and entertainment sectors.” Services have declined. “

“Reducing the price of crude oil and transit – although the government is taking advantage of the opportunity to raise gasoline and diesel taxes – should also help control inflation in the headlines.”

A separate survey of Reuters economists shows that Asia’s third-largest economy, which is likely to expand at the slowest pace in eight years in the last quarter of March, will be slower in those three months.

To counteract this, Kennedy announced a $ 1.7 trillion rupee ($ 22.6 billion) stimulus plan, a direct deposit of funds and the implementation of food security measures to help millions of poor people through the lock.

In an emergency meeting on March 27, the central bank cut interest rates by 75 basis points and, in line with most major central banks around the world, took steps to boost liquidity.

Milder inflation reduces RBI reasons to further reduce borrowing costs, but some economists do not expect this to be a policy factor right now.

“We believe inflation is not a concern for the RBI right now. Inflation is now a thing of the past, and in response to the current crisis, it will use the tools of politics, ordinary and unconventional,” Rini Sen said. , Indian Economist at ANZ.

