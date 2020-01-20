India’s online B2B marketplace Beldara is growing

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

According to reports from Thursday (January 16), Beldara in Mumbai, India, plans to expand globally to connect more international suppliers with overseas buyers. The two-year startup connects more than 5,000 brands in 30 categories and has 450,000 products listed on its platform.

“A B2B platform that has a buyer’s back is required. Beldara offers a robust technology infrastructure and an intuitive procurement platform that helps buyers reach the right suppliers at the right cost, in the right place, ”said Adi Kapadia, vice president of Strategy Global Business. “Transparency, trust and security are the strongest pillars of Beldara, as an integrated payment system (BeldaraPay and Beldara Express logistics support) is integrated as a comprehensive range of services.”

Companies on the platform can exchange specifications and publish detailed inquiries for the products they want to purchase. The Beldara website offers real-time auctions as well as real-time notifications when the auctions end.

“We are confident that the Beldara auction is the fastest way to trade online around the world, and our strategy is to enrich the experience for buyers and sellers. It’s wonderful to see how the number of deals is increasing. We want to help all buyers to solve buying problems like negotiation and time consumption. The global wholesale market is here to demystify it, ”said Beldara founder Pradeep Khandekar.

Last month, Beldara launched a logistics service provider – Meldai – for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Mumbai. The company offers delivery by air within four to seven days, it says on its website.

In other Indian business news, Tracxn data said B2B FinTech companies had a new record in funding technology startups of $ 14.5 billion last year, an increase of nearly $ 4 billion. Dollar versus 2018. Also three of the six FinTech companies. Deals in India were announced at the beginning of 2020, including a large round of financing for an alternative lender for SMEs. B2B FinTech companies have received more than $ 33.5 million in new funding.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

Auction, B2B, B2B Payments, Beldara, Buyer, FinTech, Financing, Global Expansion, India, News, Online Marketplaces, Suppliers, What’s Hot In B2B