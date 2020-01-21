India’s Reliance Jio introduces UPI payments

divide

The Indian telecommunications operator Reliance Jio, the largest in the country, is entering the area of ​​the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to measure itself against competitors, it is said on Monday (January 20).

The corporate app shows that it will offer UPI services to its 370 million customers. While it is currently only available to some of these subscribers, it will eventually become available to all Reliance Jio users.

The company was in talks to work with WhatsApp to introduce the feature. On Monday (January 20), however, WhatsApp was not approved with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) due to uncertainties surrounding data location and other issues.

Jio already has a wallet service called JioMoney. However, as a telecommunications provider, it will be the first to offer a UPI service and the second among payment banks to offer this service. The UPI option is integrated in Reliance Jio’s main app MyJio, as well as popular additions such as JioCinema, JioCloud and JioTV.

By using the service, customers can receive payment addresses with the Handle @Jio. From there you can enter a cell phone number and a debit card number to get a UPI PIN.

The service has no specific name yet. While some thought it was called JioPay, the company already has an AutoPay feature that allows customers to top up their numbers five days before or after using 90 percent of the data.

Rio’s entry into UPI is just another sign that the field is becoming increasingly competitive. Big names like PhonePe, Google Pay and Amazon Pay are vying for more market dominance.

Jio’s entry also comes when India reforms its financial system and bans the dealer discount rate, which previously set the cost of electronic payments to traders. The aim was to promote digital payments like UPI. This will make it cheaper for people to use credit cards, but it could be detrimental as banks try to recover the lost capital once the fines have dried up.

