Indie Games Roundup: NPR

You die a lot in the Celeste mountain climbing platformer – but the trip is worth it.

Spring 2020 was a great time for video games from mainstream companies – Animal Crossing: New Horizons dominated the conversation, but there was also Doom Eternal, Persona 5 Royal, and remakes of Final Fantasy VII and Resident Evil 3.

But summer was looking dry even before COVID-19 boosted everything – delaying hot-anticipated titles like The Last of Us 2. Which means it’s a good time to get into indie games. There is a whole world apart from amazing games created by independent developers, so much so that it is impossible to name them all.

So I’ve put together this list of good indie games to start with, three single player and three multiplayer! (And if you want more, I highly recommend checking out the console or Steam online gaming market.)

Single player

Celeste

You die a lot in Celeste – but completing the game leaves you with a great sense of satisfaction.

It is a platformer where you play as Madeline, a woman on a journey to climb the huge and treacherous Celeste mountain. During the game, you need to navigate around a gorgeous environment filled with spikes, doom blom, and many opportunities to fall to your death.

In addition, sometimes you have to leave a bad version of Madeline, or the ghost of a hotel owner – which makes the already difficult levels even more nerve-wracking.

Celeste is an insanely accurate portrait of anxiety. You will probably be able to do things that other characters see simple, but that anxiety makes any task seem as easy as it is great to climb a mountain full of blobs. And your character fights with herself every step of the way for being stupid enough to address the departure of the beloved.

But despite the difficulty, there are moments of calm when you can just explore and enjoy the psychedelic levels, snowy skies and electronic music of dreams. Overall, Celeste is a wonderful reminder that making mistakes is part of learning.

Relative moment from Night in the Woods.

A night in the woods

Speaking of amazing atmospheric music, next is Night in The Woods, a narrative-focused adventure game. You play as Mae Borowski, a rebellious and 20-year-old cat (yes, a cat) who leaves college because of mental health issues.

She goes back with her parents to Zejtun Possum Springs, a tiny mining town in economic decline. Mae’s family has lived there for generations, everyone knows each other – and that means no one lets Mae forget a mysterious accident that happened when she was 14, when she did something that made all the humanoid animals of the world. a strange distant city and hostile to it.

Despite everything, the house is still a safe and familiar place for Mae – but her sense of comfort quickly disappears after she witnesses supernatural events around the city. Needless to say, no one believes her, and she has to investigate with her friends.

This is a game where I genuinely took care of all the characters. As time went on and a few people I spoke to every day walked away, I felt a sense of real defeat. Night in the Wood really shows how aimless people can feel when they are pushed into the future and things change, whether they want to or not.

And one big thing – mixed with all the angst are a bunch of mini-fun. All of a sudden, I checked a fish fountain and pulled people into the mall with it. Some of them fell. It was awesome.

Undertale

Undertale was unique when it was released in 2015 because it allowed players to either kill their place through situations or resolve them peacefully. This option dramatically changes both the game’s story and your interactions with its characters.

You play as an unnamed human boy who climbs to the top of a mountain and falls into a hole leading to an underground world of monsters. The goal is to return to the human world. To do so, you must navigate through puzzles, caves, cities, and meet easy and hostile characters.

The fighting system is turn-based. You control a tiny heart that represents your soul, by moving around a box, and you need to protect it by dodging barrages of attacks between your movements. If destroying people is not your thing, you can win fights with compliments, flirt, pose dramatically, and many other strange choices until the enemy decides they don’t want to kill you.

And even if you start a new game, Undertale remembers your previous games – so being a complete monster and destroying everyone will always be a part of your story, and will change some ends.

But I don’t think things will be a walk in the park just because I chose a peaceful approach with lots of sweet and funny moments. The characters still have to fight with you, and the boss is tough even on pacifist runs.

I still can’t get myself to kill anyone – because almost everyone has redeeming qualities in the Undertale, and it annoys me.

Ladies and gentlemen: Bastion, Knight Hollow, Oxenfree, The Stanley Parable, This War of Mine.

MULTIPLAYER

Do not touch hunger

Survival game that you can play by yourself, or with a group of friends in the game alone Do not stop together.

Your goal – unsurprisingly – is to live in the desert for as long as possible, with lots of magical monsters, supernatural events and many ways to die. Start with basically anything, and navigate around the environment to find food, twigs, rocks, and more while avoiding or fighting monsters (at your own risk).

The seasons change every few days in the game, bringing a lot of variety to the gameplay. (Winter is the hardest; it’s harder to find food and other resources so players need to prepare for it by storing.)

You can design the basics you gather into more sophisticated items that make survival a little easier – like fences to protect yourself from the packs of hounds that periodically attack your camping at night, or a sword that gives you better chance of surviving. fight with a monster.

The main difference between Don’t Starve and Don’t Starve Together is that the monsters in Together are harder to kill, making them challenging enough for multiple people. And if he dies, your friend can place an object to revive him. I suggest you play the original version if you want to play alone.

Beasts Gang

Have you ever wanted to throw your friends on the next train track? Now is your chance! (Note: NPR does not approve IRL train killings.)

Beasts Gang is a great game if you want to laugh. It’s a light-hearted multiplayer party game where you just beat up your friends ’friends, and the last blobby man standing up wins. That’s basically it.

The game has many different environments – construction sites, rooms with giant wind turbines that make everyone float, sheets of ice in the ocean, and giant meat grinders to throw at. your friends, and a bunch of wacky costumes that can make your man blob outfit (my favorite is the chicken outfit.)

The controls can be a bit difficult to get used to, but Gang Beasts isn’t too demanding for beginners because it’s easy for mash buttons and victory can come a lot for pure fortune. And once you learn the controls, you get an advantage.

The Stardew Valley breeding simulator is one of the many great indie games out there.

Stardew Valley

In this farming simulator, you play as an office drone – tired of living in the city, you decide to take over a farm that you inherited from your grandfather in a small town called Stardew Valley.

This is a game that sank hundreds of hours. This offers the same relaxation you receive from Animal Crossing: New Horizons but adds more to do, such as farming and fighting monsters. I suggest this for anyone who is enjoying Animal Crossing and would like to play something similar with friends. (Or alone.)

Stardew Valley is heavily influenced by the classic Harvest Moon sim farming. Sell ​​items to make money, expand your business, grow crops, care for animals, and socialize with dozens of people in the city. You can even get married and have children. Emotional bonding will happen.

You don’t need to play for it for an excessive amount of time, but it’s addictive. One day in the game is about 12 and a half minutes, and players can spend years and years of time in the game indefinitely, so there’s no rush to accomplish anything.

Ladies and gentlemen: Castle Crashers, Golf with Friends, Overcooked 2, Terraria, Ultimate Chicken Horse.

Kaity Kline is a columnist for NPR’s Join the Game and a producer on 1A. She is a New Jersey native, a lifelong gamer, and a former gaming YouTuber. She tweets on @kaitykline