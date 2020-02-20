[indie-rock-band-wallows-sells-out-tampa-debut-in-ybor-metropolis]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Indie rock band identified as Wallows made their Tampa debut Wednesday night time and Tampa people did not hesitate to present up. The group’s clearly show at the Ritz in Ybor City was sold out.

This was their sixth halt in the 2020 part of their “Nothing Transpires North American Tour.”

The band capabilities vocalist and guitarist Dylan Minnette, 23, vocalist and guitarist Braeden Lemasters, 24, and drummer Cole Preston, 23.

Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA

The group played 17 tunes, such as their strike single “Are You Bored Still?” and admirer favorites “Pictures of Girls” and “Scrawny.”

Minnette and Lemasters are also actors. Lemasters has been in various displays these types of as “NCIS” and “Grey’s Anatomy” as nicely as the film “R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls.”

As for Minnette, he performs the direct job on the common Netflix present “13 Reasons Why.”

The trio had been enjoying collectively due to the fact they ended up 11 and formally turned Wallows about a ten years later on, releasing their to start with EP, “Spring,” with Atlantic Data in 2018. Their sound is encouraged by bands like The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys and Arcade Fire. They also notice artists this sort of as Frank Ocean and Mac DeMarco as inspirations.

Their debut studio album, “Nothing Comes about,” premiered in March 2019.

For more facts on the Wallows and forthcoming present dates, click on below.

