Indigenous Australians open up the deeper questions of January 26th

January 26 is the most controversial date in the Australian calendar. Although it has always been a day of mourning for the indigenous people, many white Australians are just beginning to think that today may not be the best day to celebrate Australia. We met indigenous activists Sara Khan and Lille Madden to learn more.

pedestrian: January 26th. What does it mean to you

Sara: I always grew up on the date that you don’t recognize. When I was nine, I asked my mother, “How come we don’t do anything for Australian Day?” And she said, “You are not doing anything because you are a native and it is a day of mourning for our people. It is the day they took this land from us.

When I went to high school, the day scared me. I was bullied quite a lot at school because I was an Aboriginal, so it was always very difficult to get to this time of year when I was attacked more. Children would dig me out because I didn’t celebrate the day. It annoyed me that people didn’t understand what that date means.

As we’ve grown, we’ve found new layers and what we want from them. The greatest thing is to recognize the last over 230 years. We were taught lies. Celebrating the day is a lie.

pedestrian: So there is a big gap between the indigenous understanding of January 26th and “Australia Day”?

Sara: I don’t even know what we’re celebrating. Sausage rolls at bunnings and a beer and a barbecue on the beach?

I get more apologetic every year because you’re tired of people trying to push something wrong. What they celebrate is not real. We are in no condition after race or anything. White Australia’s policies are still intact. The stolen generation, the eviction of children, is still intact. None of these systems has ever been abolished. People don’t understand that when they celebrate.

pedestrian: Do you think most people don’t understand this or just don’t care?

Sara: They just want to get mad and live in ignorant bliss. People just want a vacation. People don’t care. It is difficult to swallow.

Pedestrian: In order to get people to understand the history and meaning of the date, awareness will change a lot. How do you think we will get there?

Sara: I don’t think this is our responsibility. I want people to just leave us alone and give us control over our own affairs and identities.

Pedestrian: What about people who want to help?

Sara: There is a large population of people who want to be our allies. They appear for our protests. I mean, only a small percentage of them show up in non-invasion protests. Although we are running large numbers at Invasion Day rallies, many people just want to check this box. I shouldn’t be so hard on them (laughs). They are trying to free themselves from any wrongdoing in this racist story. I think it’s hard to swallow.

We have many allies that day that are aware of it, but are not aware of it. They come to their rallies and think that they have done their job. No, your job is to challenge your circles now.

Your responsibility now is to sit at your family table and get your racially drunk uncle or your cousins ​​or your friends or friends of friends to bring our stories into this room. Challenge these people. It is very depressing for us to have this conversation all the time.

pedestrian: You cannot refuse that.

Sara: We cannot make up our minds. This is not an option for us. That is our life.

Lille: What needs to be recognized is trauma between generations. People say, “Oh, you should have gotten over it now,” but these things are handed down, you know? The fact is that this was not long ago. Given the time the Aborigines spent in this country, which is over 80,000 years old, 200 years are not long.

We carry it all with us, we carry it all in our family, the stolen generation. All the worst things you can think of have happened to the Aborigines, and that’s what needs to be recognized. It wasn’t long ago, it happened to our grandparents, our parents, and even our friends.

Pedestrian: The country has changed so much since the arrival of Europeans. Do you think there can ever be any kind of reconciliation?

Sara: (laughs) I hate the term reconciliation (laughs) there is nothing we have to reconcile with, we were the victims.

pedestrian: Right, but how can we make progress?

Sara: The only way you can get ahead is when your pain has been recognized. The apology for the stolen generations of 2007 was a big moment because it was rejected for so long. For so long, governments and the media have said that the stolen generation is nothing, it is for our own good and our truma is invalid. When Kevin Rudd apologized in 2007, our trauma was finally confirmed.

pedestrian: Do you think that all of this has to be learned and taught anew with every generation?

Lille: I think that’s the problem. You will not be taught Australian history at school. People don’t really know the story, it’s just unconfirmed. As an Aboriginal, I only learned this from my family and tried to learn it in my late teens.

Sara: (To Lille) and you do everything to learn it because it’s your life. You have no choice (to remain ignorant).

Lille: I agree. I have a clear reminder of a few pages in our school history book that only address Aboriginal culture in Australian history, and that’s about it.

Sara: When World War II happened, there was a trial to reconcile people for the injustices they had committed against the Jewish people. It was a long time before they were healed from the trauma of the Hitler era and they still heal from it. We haven’t had anything like that. And on top of that, they want us to ignore it, celebrate and keep going. How can we have a common future when everything you have done to us in the past is still happening and you still don’t recognize it?

The most frustrating thing is when I talk to my friends who go back to their roots in Scotland or England and talk so proudly about finding their story there. It’s like they don’t even realize how much their identity doesn’t come from here, but from over there. Nobody says you can’t be here, but we have to be confirmed first.

pedestrian: What do you think about changing the date?

Sara: Well, I don’t want to change the date because then people expect you to celebrate with them. We don’t want to celebrate this story. Changing the date does not confirm what happened. For this reason, you will say many Blackfellas: “I do not want to change the date, I want to change the system.”

pedestrian: Maybe today should be a day of reflection rather than a festival?

Sara: Yes! Let’s have a day when we actually recognize everything and think about the past 230 years. Let us consider how we can undo the systems that still exist. It’s utopian to think, but it’s hard to know what to do next if people don’t even acknowledge what happened.

pedestrian: What do you think we should do on January 26th?

Sara: Well, you could stop celebrating it for starters.

Lille: Learn. Educate yourself.

Sara: Challenge your own circles. It is not our responsibility to change your mindset. It is our responsibility to heal. When you celebrate this day, you interfere with our healing.

Come and listen. Understand. Take this knowledge and challenge the people in your rooms.

Image:

Getty Images