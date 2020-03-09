IndiGo cancels flights to Doha until 17 March adhering to Qatar travel ban in excess of coronavirus

An IndiGo plane | Representational picture | Dhiraj Singh | Bloomberg

Mumbai: Price range provider IndiGo on Monday said it is cancelling flights to Doha until March 17, pursuing travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals thanks to coronavirus scare.

Qatar has briefly banned entry of men and women coming from India and 13 other nations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has contaminated thousands of folks.

In a statement, the airline reported it would be cancelling flights to Doha till March 17.

“We will be checking the condition carefully and will share more updates when the ban is lifted,” it reported.

Apart from India, the momentary ban by Qatar will also be relevant on people today coming from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

“Owing to the travel ban for persons of a number of nationalities, which includes Indian nationals, IndiGo will be cancelling its flights to Doha until March 17, 2020,” the Gurugram-based mostly airline mentioned in the statement.

