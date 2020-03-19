IndiGo, Vistara to jump jets in India as coronavirus cases can jump: Report – Business News

Two of India’s top airlines are considering grounding the plane as a travel demand for coronavirus, people familiar with the subject said.

IndiGo, Asia’s largest budget airline by market value, saw a drop in traffic of as much as 30% in India, while its international flights dried up after government travel restrictions, one of the people said, begging not to be identified because the intentions were not public. In addition to potential grounding, Vistara, India’s Singapore Airlines Ltd., is considering delaying delivery of some of Boeing Co.’s first series. The 787 Dreamliners he has made to order, another person said.

If the couple goes ahead with the cancellations, they will join a growing number of airlines around the world, doing so – United Airlines Holdings Inc. and parent of British Airways have recently announced capacity reductions – as a pandemic prevents people from flying. Indian carriers have so far avoided major flight reductions, but pressure is mounting as the number of confirmed cases increases in the second most densely populated country in the world.

Industry groups and analysts have issued strong warnings about the virus, with the Sydney-based CAPA Aviation Center saying that most of the world’s airlines could go bankrupt by the end of May if authorities do not get their hands on it. The International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday that as much as $ 200 billion in state aid and rescue measures are needed in the global aviation industry to survive the crisis.

Demand is expected to fall at least 40-50% soon, Indian airlines could initially land 150 aircraft, a local CAPA unit said on Wednesday. Even after the fall in oil prices, this country’s airlines will lose $ 500 million to $ 600 million this quarter, excluding national loser carrier Air India Ltd., and that estimate could be revised downwards.

“In the absence of serious and significant government intervention, such an outcome could lead to the shutdown of operations by several Indian airlines by May or June due to lack of money,” a report from CAPA India said. “Regardless of any fiscal concessions and support that the government may provide, most airlines will have to downsize their business and vulnerable carriers may shut down.”

Both IndiGo and Vistara have yet to make final decisions on their plans to combat growing demand, people said. Representatives of IndiGo from InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., who said last week that its quarterly results would be significantly affected by the virus, declined to comment. Vistara, which is 51 percent owned by Tata Group, said it would not comment on the speculation.

Vistara will suspend all international flights until March 31, according to a statement late Wednesday. The airline has also adjusted its domestic capacity for March and April due to falling demand, and may make further adjustments, according to a statement.

Shares of InterGlobe fell as much as 7.2% on Thursday. In Mumbai, they were trading 4.2% to 910.5 rupees at 10:37 in the morning. Minor rival SpiceJet Ltd. decreased by 9.9%, reaching the daily limit.

Go Airlines India Ltd. also canceled several domestic flights on Wednesday after suspending international routes, airport websites have shown. Airlines representatives did not respond to requests for comment. He also terminated the contracts of all foreign pilots, according to a statement Wednesday.

Air travel in India, one of the fastest growing air markets in the world, rose 9% in February, data from the state aviation regulator showed on Wednesday. Although travel has been restricted elsewhere, especially around China, travel restrictions have not affected India, before the recent sharp escalation of travel bans globally.

