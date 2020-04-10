IndiGo, Vista’s witty Twitter has been joined by other airlines. Here’s how it went – it’s viral

Private airlines grounded in stopping coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India responding to a Twitter message Friday morning, sending the message that staying home during a pandemic is the best option.

It was IndiGo, India’s largest private airline, gently starting the conversation by having fun on Vista.

“Hey @airvistara, isn’t flying more these days we’ve heard?” IndiGo used others in the tweet to use the hashtag #StayingParkedStayingSafe to join the conversation.

“Fly more” is the keyword that Vistara uses in its publicity campaign.

Hey @airvistara, not the #flyinghigher we’ve heard these days? #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo

– IndiGo (@ IndiGo6E) April 10, 2020

Pat received a response from Vister, who invited GoAir to join the conversation

Not Indi @ IndiGo6E, being in the field these days is a wonderful thing. Flying wouldn’t be a ‘smart’ choice, what to say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe

– Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020

GoAir agreed. “Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is a safe feeling! We can’t wait for everyone to take to the skies, because it’s not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right now, @AirAsiaIndian?

“Everyone can fly now” is the slogan of Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia.

Totally, @airvistara! Staying at home is a safe feeling! We can’t wait for everyone to take to the skies, because it’s not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right now, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe

– GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020

Then AirAsia India joined the conversation by tagging SpiceJet using their phrase.

Absolutely @goairlinesindia, stay home Red for now. Hot. Spicy thing! Isn’t that right @flyspicejet ?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe

– AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020

Not surprisingly, SpiceJet immediately replied, “@AirAsiaIndian, it’s good to know that our thoughts match, like our colors (read in red)! It’s been a while since this bird flew out of the cage. But we’re happy to be safer tomorrow! Right @DelhiAirport ”.

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know that our thoughts match, like our colors! It’s been a while since this bird flew out of its cage. But we are happy to make it safer tomorrow! Right @DelhiAirport? #StayingParkedStayingSafe

– SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020

The Delhi airport said in its reply:

I agree with you @ IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, Indian sky will be colored with you soon, but for now, thank you for giving us a reason to smile! Together in heaven and together on earth! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe

– Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020

Finally, IndiGo concluded the conversation with a message of unity.

It’s stronger to have with us💕 #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo

– IndiGo (@ IndiGo6E) April 10, 2020

The whole thread has won a lot of love from tweets that posted a few comments on tweets.

“Nice thread of the best #skyfriends,” says a Twitter user. “This is a really nice conversation,” says another.

India has introduced unprecedented travel restrictions, including the landing of all domestic and international passenger flights, to disrupt the coronavirus disease transmission chain (Covid-19). It is feared that this conclusion could have a major impact on the already struggling Indian aviation sector.

As part of the restriction, commercial rail travel, metros and interstate traffic were halted until April 14. People are asked to stay home. In some hotspots, citizens are not allowed to go out of their homes to buy even basic items such as groceries and vegetables.

Although the government has not yet made any official announcement, there are indications that the three-month permanent closure may not be completely lifted after April 14, when it is all over.

