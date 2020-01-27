Indira Gandhi sued IGP for failing to find a daughter kidnapped by converted father Malaysia

The President of the Malaysian Hindu Sangam, Datuk RS Mohan Shan (left), and M. Indira Gandhi with posters on which the bounty of Muhammad Riduan Abdullah was announced during a press conference in Petaling Jaya on February 23, 2019 – Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, January 27 – M. Indira Gandhi sued police inspector general (IGP), Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, for RM 100 million after he always kidnapped her daughter, who was kidnapped by her ex-husband, the chairman Arun Doraisamy has not yet been tracked down and returned by Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat).

Arun said the Hindu mother’s legal representative will file civil and legal proceedings against the IGP for ignoring the June 2014 Ipoh High Court and January 2019 federal court ruling and forcing the police to force Indira’s daughter, Prasana Diksa to get back.

Arun also said that they will file the civil lawsuit to claim RM 100 million in emotional grief damages caused by inaction by the police, including to locate their daughter in early February. The filing suit would also be filed within the same month.

Indira’s legal representatives will file the lawsuit with the IGP at 10:30 a.m. in Bukit Aman tomorrow, he said.

Arun said that Indira had no option but to sue the IGP and forced him to respect the court order to clarify the matter.

“In this regard, we have no option but to sue the IGP for neglecting the court to force him to act and return Madam Indira’s daughter Prasana,” he said to Malay Mail when he was contacted.

Arun also said police have not yet provided information on the investigation, despite the formation of a special force to track down Indira’s former husband and refugee, Muslim convert Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah and her daughter Prasana.

The task force was formed in April 2019 under the ex-Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi.

Since then, Abdul Hamid, the current IGP, has also promised to track down Muhammad Ridhuan and Prasana, and has expressed his commitment to a happy ending on the matter.

Muhammad Ridhuan had taken the couple’s daughter, Prasana, with them in 2009 when she was only 11 months shortly after the transition to Islam. He had also converted their three children to Islam without Indira’s knowledge.

After a protracted legal battle, the federal court ruled in January 2018 that the unilateral conversions of Indira’s children were illegal.

However, the police have not yet found Prasana and, despite the decision and an earlier Mandamus order, have sent her back to Indira.