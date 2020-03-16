Individual Character Posters Create Up The Hype For “Meow The Mystery Boy”

Person character posters for the forthcoming KBS 2Television drama “Meow the Solution Boy” have been introduced!

“Meow the Top secret Boy” will tell the story of Hong Jo (INFINITE’s L), a cat who can renovate into a guy, and Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), a girl who has pup-like charms. They are joined by Kang Hoon, Yoon Ye Joo, and Search engine optimization Ji Hoon enjoying Kang Doo Shik, Eun Ji Eun, and Lee Jae Sunshine respectively.

On March 16, the drama dropped person character posters of the 5 key figures. They pose in their individual special methods in entrance of a white wall, and each of their shadows are formed like a cat. Very first off, L is rubbing his eyes as if he just woke up, and a comfortable smile is blossoming on his confront. Viewers are now anticipating his character that goes again and forth amongst a cat and a human.

Shin Ye Eun graces the poster with her refreshing smile that exudes pup-like charms befitting her character who likes men and women and tries to safeguard them unconditionally.

While all people else is smiling in their posters, Search engine marketing Ji Hoon appears to be like major with a deep gaze, perfectly portraying his cold character Lee Jae Sun. In his poster, the silhouette of a cat has his head down, virtually as if he’s about to commence grooming.

Yoon Ye Joo showcases a pure smile when the shadow of a cat in the background is standing on her hind legs as if she’s about to jump out. Viewers are on the lookout ahead to her new position as an introverted designer.

Kang Hoon performs Go Doo Shik, who has pup-like charms identical to his pal Kim Seol Ah. In his particular person poster, he is grinning inside the silhouette of a cat wagging his tail in a leisurely fashion.

The output crew commented, “The five actors, who will carry out the romantic inner thoughts you have been maintaining inside your heart, are completely ready to make their appearance. We hope you will be part of us for the to start with episode of ‘Meow the Secret Boy’ in which [the actors] show better chemistry by the working day.”

“Meow the Key Boy” premieres on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST and will be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out out a teaser for the drama down below!

