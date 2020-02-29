individual-killed-in-des-plaines-taking-pictures

A person was shot to death Friday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The person, who has not been determined, was shot about nine: 20 p.m. in the 9500 block of Greenwood Drive, in accordance to the Cook County professional medical examiner’s workplace. They were pronounced lifeless two minutes afterwards.

An autopsy Saturday disclosed the man or woman died of numerous shotgun accidents, the health care examiner’s business stated. Their demise was ruled a murder.

Neither Des Plaines law enforcement or the Cook dinner County sheriff’s place of work right away responded to a ask for for aspects.