individual-killed-in-i-fifty-seven-crash-in-calumet-park

Southbound lanes on I-57 have been closed Friday just after a fatal crash in south suburban Calumet Park.

Two automobiles collided about two: 06 a.m. in the southbound express lanes in close proximity to 127th Avenue, Illinois Condition Police mentioned. Just one of the vehicles went off the street, landed on prepare tracks and caught fire.

Just one particular person, whose age and gender weren’t quickly recognised, was pronounced dead, condition police mentioned. The Prepare dinner County health-related examiner’s business office has not unveiled particulars about the dying.

Southbound targeted visitors is becoming diverted from the expressway at 127th Road, condition law enforcement mentioned.