[Individual of fascination in custody in sex assault of toddler in River North cafe: law enforcement]

Police say they are questioning a person in link to a Monday sexual assault of a 3-yr-previous lady in the restroom of a North Loop cafe.

Detectives arrested a particular person of curiosity about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Dearborn, about a block absent from the described sexual assault, according to a Chicago law enforcement spokeswoman.

Expenses have not been filed.

Right away, detectives have taken a individual of interest into custody for questioning in link with a criminal sexual assault of a a few-12 months-previous female at a River North cafe. Updates will adhere to as detectives keep on their investigation. pic.twitter.com/jqNeBKLaDE — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 19, 2020

On Tuesday, law enforcement introduced illustrations or photos of a suspect who allegedly pulled the toddler into a restroom in the 600 block of North Clark Road about eight: 20 a.m. Monday and touched her inappropriately, law enforcement explained.

She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for treatment, law enforcement said.

The suspect was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white gymnasium footwear and was carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information and facts is questioned to contact the Exclusive Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.