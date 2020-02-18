[individual-steals-coins-from-apartment-washing-and-drying-machines-in-hyde-park]

Chicago law enforcement are warning citizens of a pair of modern burglaries claimed in Hyde Park on the South Facet.

In just about every incident, somebody breaks into the basement of an condominium developing and steals cash from inside the washing and drying devices, Chicago police explained in a local community notify.

The burglaries took place:

In between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Jan. 26, in the 5400 block of South Ridgewood Court docket and

Amongst 3: 30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 9 a.m. Feb. 12, in the 5400 block of South Cornell Ave.

Any individual with details is requested to get hold of Region Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

