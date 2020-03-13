Individuals returning from Spain and Italy will have to restrict their movements

– Added reporting by Vivienne Clarke

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris, has explained that individuals coming again to Ireland from Spain and Italy will be asked to restrict their movements.

Mr Harris informed RTE radio One’s Early morning Ireland that the Division of International Affairs is advising folks not to vacation to Spain, other than in exceptional situations.

The Minister met the Nationwide General public Health Emergency Group (NPHET) past night and and they resolved amongst them on the information.

He included that folks must prohibit their actions for two weeks, which includes not likely to get the job done, and they are being offered details on what to do when they get there at airports.

Everyone returning from Italy and Spain will be satisfied by environmental health and fitness staff on their return at the airport and informed to prohibit their movements.

They will be asked “not really to self isolate, but to restrict their movements.”

Minister Harris has said that no matter what aid is important for the HSE to fight the spread of Covid-19 will be offered. “We are not able to stop the virus coming to Eire but we can check out to flatten the curve.”

Mr Harris told RTÉ radio’s Morning Eire “we are far more probably to get the virus by means of bad cleanliness observe.” He urged folks to choose heed of the suggestions they have been presented.

Persons will have to alter their behaviour and there is nevertheless a prolonged way to go with working with the virus. “There is continue to a extended way to go. There is a large volume we are nevertheless discovering.

The complete truth is that this is one thing that could be with us for a lot of months.

The place desires to keep working, he explained. “This is not a storm that will go away in a several times.”

There is a suite of measures that can be executed at the suitable time, he additional.

There will be “no robust macho man” political response, “we will be pursuing clinical guidance.”

“This is a marathon, not a dash. We are asking folks to dwell their lives a minor little bit otherwise.”