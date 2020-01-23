Indochinos offer three custom dresses and casual shirts for $ 119

There are three jerseys for $ 119 at Indochino or $ 45 to $ 50 each

Indochino

Admittedly, the tailor-made suit and shirt maker Indochino always seems to generate sales.

Fortunately, we like their goods and the brand’s starting prices are pretty damn low anyway. And while we usually keep an eye on the matching options for a price below $ 300, Indochino’s January sale offers a fantastic range of shirts.

At the moment it is $ 119 for three shirts, $ 100 savings with code JANCLEAR (and free shipping if you exceed the $ 150 threshold). And good news: if you don’t find the three styles you want, the individual styles are reduced to $ 45 to $ 50 each.

The selection is limited to the levels on this page, but includes over 50 styles, from a Harrow Stripe Pink Shirt to more casual plaids to various casual options (even short sleeves).

The shirts here are tailor-made and you can choose between a collar, breast pocket, buttons, shirt length, monogram, button placket and much more.

While you shop, Indochino actually does a happy hour sale with the above-mentioned suits for under $ 300, which look really good in combination with this black coat that is now available for under $ 200.

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.