[indonesia-eases-import-restrictions-on-processed-food-items-from-japan-imposed-following-fukushima-nuclear-disaster]

Indonesia has eased its import limitations on processed foods built in Japan imposed after the nuclear incident in Fukushima Prefecture in March 2011, the Japanese agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

With the evaluate, taken as of Jan. 27, Indonesia now accepts processed meals from 40 Japanese prefectures, like Fukushima, without radiation inspection certificates.

These certificates are however needed for processed foods from the remaining prefectures — Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Niigata, Yamanashi and Nagano.

In the meantime, radiation inspection certificates are essential for meat and veggies from all prefectures, owing to problem around results from the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electrical Energy Organization Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. one nuclear plant.