[indonesia-federal-government-proposes-levy-on-sweetened-beverages,-co2-emitting-motor-vehicles,-plastic-luggage]



FILE Picture: Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the Globe Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Conference Middle in Hanoi, Vietnam September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/File Photograph

February 19, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday submitted a proposal to parliament to levy excises on sugar- and artificially sugar-sweetened beverages as properly as motor vehicles that emit carbon dioxide.

Indrawati also asked parliament to rethink her proposal to impose an excise on plastic luggage to reduce plastic squander, which she very first brought up in 2017 but has not nonetheless been authorised.

