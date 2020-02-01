Indonesian Evacuees from Hubei, China, to be Quarantined at Natuna Military Base | world

Officers in protective suits are seen on the batik plane before takeoff to pick up Indonesian citizens in Wuhan on February 1, 2020 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang near Jakarta [Indonesia]. – Antara Photo / Muhammad Iqbal / via Reuters

Jakarta, October 11 / PRNewswire / – The Indonesian authorities today announced that around 250 of their nationals evacuated from Hubei province, the center of the coronavirus epidemic in China, are being quarantined at the Natuna Islands military base.

Secretary of State Retno Marsudi said that all the evacuees, along with five officers who arranged their return on the Batik Air flight, were healthy and that further medical checks were being carried out on board the aircraft and upon arrival in Indonesia.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the evacuees would be housed in the military facility on the northern island of Natuna Besar, which has a “transit observation” hospital.

Tjahjanto did not specify how long the group would stay on the island, but Marsudi previously said that they would be kept away from other people for at least 14 days to avoid infection. No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Indonesia.

The Indonesian aircraft also took medical equipment, including face masks and surgical accessories, for use in China, where the number of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic has increased to 259. – Reuters