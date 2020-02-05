Indonesian investigates deaths of hundreds of pigs in Bali | world

ASF has killed more than 43,000 pigs in the Indonesian province of North Sumatra. – AFP picture

Jakarta, June 11 / PRNewswire / – The Indonesian authorities are investigating the deaths of approximately 880 pigs on the island of Bali, the director of animal health at the Department of Agriculture said today to determine if they died of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The pigs died between December and January. ASF has killed more than 43,000 pigs in the Indonesian province of North Sumatra and forced the government to isolate affected areas. However, an outbreak in Bali could not be confirmed.

“We are working to stop pigs’ deaths with operational standards for contagious animal diseases such as ASF and swine cholera, while determining if the cause was really ASF or something else,” said Fadjar Sumping Tjatur Rassa, director of animal health, Reuters said in an SMS.

Since ASF was first discovered in China in August last year, the world’s best herd of pigs has been reduced by more than 40 percent.

China banned imports of pigs, wild boars and related products from Indonesia in December due to ASF.

Meat and meat products must not leave the affected areas in North Sumatra, and persons who have come into contact with infected animals must undergo a biosecurity check. – Reuters