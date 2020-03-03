[indonesian-the-rock-wannabe-ends-up-accidental-wolverine-lookalike-after-beard-serum]

Indonesian guy Hendry Causa Sibala has been impersonating Wolverine given that 2018. — Photo by way of Fb/www.cob

KUALA LUMPUR, March three — Indonesian Hendry Causa Sibala wished to glance like action movie star Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also recognised as The Rock.

His effort in 2018 started by applying beard expansion serum, to help him to activity a goatee as sported by The Rock as Luke Hobbs in the Rapid and Furious franchise.

The facial hair advancement serum ought to have been additional strong than he imagined, as the 33-year-outdated finished up an uncanny lookalike of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine character.

“In 2019, I began using beard expansion serum,” he explained.

“The strategy was to seem like The Rock. I somehow ended up seeking far more like Wolverine,” he informed detikcom.

Several pics of an Indonesian guy from the port city of Makassar took the web by storm for the uncanny resemblance, full with the similar hairstyle.

Hendry, who shared shots of himself on Facebook in costume with Wolverine claws, caught the consideration of Fb customers who confirmed their guidance to him by posting picture collages of him and Wolverine on his timeline.

Some users also built a poster for him contacting him X-Man Wolverine of Toraja (the regency of South Sulawesi Province of Indonesia wherever Hendry is from).