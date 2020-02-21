[Indonesian woman jailed, fined for spreading faux information on Covid -19]

An Indonesian female was sentenced to 1 week in jail and fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate’s Court docket listed here right now following she pleaded responsible to creating a bogus statement in connection with the unfold of Covid-19 infection on her Facebook account. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — An Indonesian woman was sentenced to just one 7 days in jail and fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate’s Courtroom in this article now immediately after she pleaded responsible to creating a untrue assertion in connection with the unfold of Covid-19 infection on her Facebook account.

Fui Lina, 31, designed the plea soon after the cost was examine to her by an interpreter ahead of Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

The court requested Fui, who is effective as product sales promoter, to serve her jail sentence starting right now and she was also fined RM1,000, in default of 1 month’s jail.

Fui was alleged to have posted the assertion on her Fb account beneath the identify ‘Kimiko’ about the Covid-19 infection, with the intent to bring about general public mischief.

She was accused to have dedicated the offence through her Facebook publishing at a house in Taman Danau Kota, Setapak, in this article at 9.55pm on February one, 2020 and she was charged underneath Segment 505 (b) of the Penal Code which gives for a greatest jail time period of two several years or a good or the two, on conviction.

Previously, the accused appealed for a bare minimum high-quality on the grounds that she was a solitary mother.

Having said that, deputy community prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar pressed for just sentence as the accused fully commited the offence and brought about panic amongst the community.

“A great on your own is insufficient to provide as a lesson for the accused and the public,” he claimed.

The accused compensated the great. — Bernama