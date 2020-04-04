Indonesia’s coronavirus cases top 2,000 amid data concerns

JAKARTA – Indonesia said Saturday that coronavirus cases topped 2,000 and deaths had risen to 191, but doubts have been raised to official figures by data showing a large jump in funerals last month in the capital Jakarta.

Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 106 new confirmed infections, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092, with 10 new deaths.

“We remain on high alert to infections that occur in the community that are caused by positive cases in people who do not show symptoms,” Yurianto said.

Indonesia is increasingly relying on social isolation policies to fight the virus as President Joko Widodo opposes harsh lock-step measures adopted in many neighboring countries.

The country reported the first case of the virus a month ago, but epidemiologists say the relatively low level of testing means the number of cases may be widely reported. Indonesia nearly doubled its tests last week but conducted just 7,896 tests in a country of more than 260 million people.

According to a Reuters analysis of statistics from the Jakarta Department of Parks and Cemeteries, there were nearly 4,400 burials in the city in March, 40 percent higher than any month since at least January, 2018.

The city is at the center of COVID-19 infections in Indonesia, accounting for 1,028 cases and about 90 deaths, according to central government data, or about half of the country’s total for the same.

The governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, and several public health experts suspect that the number of infections and deaths in the city has been well reported due to low test rates. “It’s very disturbing,” Baswedan told Reuters on Friday, referring to the funeral statistics. “I find it hard to find any other cause than the untimely death of COVID-19.”

Health ministry officials and the president’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

In an interview on Thursday, before Baswedan made his comments, Yurianto defended the reporting and testing system and said the central government based its data on lab results using accurate polymerase chain methods (PCR). (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Francis Mangoy; editing by Jane Wardell, Ed Davies and Christina Fincher)