[indonesia’s-jokowi-congratulates-8th-pm-muhyiddin]

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Malaysia’s eighth Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the celebration of his swearing-in, now. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 1 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Malaysia’s eighth Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the situation of his swearing-in, now.

The information was despatched through the Twitter account of Jokowi’s spokesperson, Fadjroel Rachman, via his Twitter account @fadjroel.

“President Jokowi congratulates Primary Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s inauguration God-willing it will be successful. I hope that the fantastic relations in between the two nations will constantly be blessed,~ FR #Jubir #BungJubir @JubirPresidenRI @malaysiakini @bernamadotcom,” tweeted Fadjroel.

Muhyiddin, who is also the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), currently took the oath of place of work as the eighth Primary Minister in the presence of the King of Malaysia, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The swearing-in took area at Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Small Throne Place) of Istana Negara at 10.33 am. — Bernama