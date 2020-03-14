Indonesia’s security agencies flag links to riots in Delhi – News from India

Indian security agencies have tagged an Indonesian non-governmental organization (NGO) with past ties to the Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), the so-called charity wing of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, to raise funds on cyberspace on behalf of the Delhi Riots.

The money was to be sent to Muslims who either lost family members, injured or lost property in the February 24-25 riots, in which 53 people were killed and more than 500 injured, Hindustan Times reports

The money was raised using the riots in Delhi as an excuse and using pictures and messages on the Internet as propaganda tools, and the route to Hawala was routed to India from Dubai.

The revelation comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that money had been diverted overseas to incite riots in Delhi and said five people had been arrested for allegedly distributing money before the violence. The minister said social media accounts were opened to channel inflammable content.

Pakistan-based cyber warriors are at the forefront of efforts to spread toxic propaganda against the Narendra Modi government and India in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and parts of the United States.

It has been revealed that a number of Karachi-based tactical groups notified by the Indian government have defamed India for issues such as the annulment of Article 370 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and now the riots in Delhi.

According to information available in New Delhi, an NGO based in Indonesia (name withheld) was trying to send Rs 25 lakh

Delhi Victims of Riots with Board of Trustees members contacted local Muslim organizations in the capital to share

help.

This NGO, through its Twitter handle and other platforms, circulates selected images / mess messages as part of its propaganda. It also plans to send a team from Indonesia to review the situation in northeast Delhi to distribute targeted assistance to victims.

The NGO is said to be a highly radicalized group and, as part of its Islamic expansion, provides financial assistance to Muslim communities in different countries. He also set up a Rohingya IDP camp at Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh following a sectarian conflict near the Myanmar border.

This NGO also assisted Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD), the parent organization of LeT, in 2015 in conducting field activities at Rohingya camps in Banda Aceh province, Indonesia. Photo activity records are available on the NGO’s Twitter feed.

This reflects the fact that LeT is trying to expand its footprint in the Rohingya community and in Southeast Asian countries.

Indian security agencies are concerned that images of the riots and selected statements by politicians of the same era will be used to arm innocent people with a toxic ideology, as has been seen in the last two decades.

