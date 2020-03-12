Industrial output up by 2% in January as production stays weak

Staff members at the cell cell phone plant of Soaring Stars Cell India Pvt., a device of Foxconn Engineering Co., in Sri Metropolis Andhra Pradesh | Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s industrial output grew by 2 for each cent in January amid subdued functionality of producing sector, federal government details confirmed Thursday.

The Index of Industrial Output (IIP) experienced grown by 1.6 for each cent in January 2019.

According to information from the Countrywide Statistical Office (NSO), the producing sector output grew by 1.5 per cent as compared with a rise of 1.3 for each cent in the corresponding thirty day period a year in the past.

Electrical power generation rose 3.1 for each cent, against .9 per cent expansion in January 2019.

The mining sector output posted a expansion of 4.4 per cent in January 2020, compared with a rise of 3.8 for every cent a calendar year in the past.

The IIP development for the duration of the April 2019-January 2020 period of time decelerated to .5 for every cent, from 4.4 per cent growth in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

